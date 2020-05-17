Sunday Scrum: Canada's continuing fight against COVID-19
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, we ask our panellists about the threat of a resurgence of COVID-19 as the country eases restrictions intended to limit the spread of the virus, and the fate of Canada's cities as they face mounting costs brought on by the crisis.
Plus, the panellists talk about the status of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's U.S. citizenship and the outgoing leader's calls for more in-person sittings in Parliament.
The panellists also tackle the spike in Ontario's COVID-19 case counts and pleas from Premier Doug Ford for residents of his province to undergo testing.
WATCH | Canada's fight against COVID-19:
WATCH | Canadian cities hit hard by COVID-19:
WATCH | Scheer calls for in-person House sittings, won't renounce U.S. citizenship:
WATCH | Ontario reports most new COVID-19 cases since May 8:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.