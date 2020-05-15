Sunday Scrum: Mass layoffs at Air Canada
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, our panellists discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the airline industry and the reaction to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's critical comments regarding China's response to the crisis.
The panellists also talk about NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's calls for national standards for long-term care homes.
Plus, the Sunday Scrum panel goes back to answering your questions about COVID-19 and the federal and provincial response to the pandemic.
