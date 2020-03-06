Sunday Scrum: Federal response to the coronavirus outbreak
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, we ask our panellists about the federal government's attempts to reassure Canadians that Ottawa is ready to help people cope with the COVID-19 outbreak as cases climb across the world, as well as criticism facing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of crises like the outbreak and the rail blockades.
The panel also weighs in on federal Conservative leadership hopefuls vowing to bring down the Trudeau government, and the state of women in politics.
Watch the clips below.
WATCH | Coping with coronavirus concerns
WATCH | Trudeau under pressure
WATCH | Tory leadership candidates vow early election
WATCH | State of women in politics