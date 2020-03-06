Sunday Scrum: Federal response to the coronavirus outbreak

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.

This week, we ask our panellists about the federal government's attempts to reassure Canadians that Ottawa is ready to help people cope with the COVID-19 outbreak as cases climb across the world, as well as criticism facing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of crises like the outbreak and the rail blockades.

The panel also weighs in on federal Conservative leadership hopefuls vowing to bring down the Trudeau government, and the state of women in politics.

Watch the clips below.

WATCH | Coping with coronavirus concerns

Finance Minister Bill Morneau tried to reassure Canadians this week that his government is ready to help people cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, as confirmed cases continue to spread around the world and within Canada. 11:34

WATCH | Trudeau under pressure

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism for his handling of several major issues, including his response to the coronavirus outbreak and the rail blockades across Canada. 12:09

WATCH | Tory leadership candidates vow early election

Federal Conservative leadership candidates Marilyn Gladu, Erin O'Toole and Peter MacKay have all vowed to try to bring down Justin Trudeau's Liberal government as soon as possible. 7:53

WATCH | State of women in politics