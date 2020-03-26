Sunday Scrum: Ramping up the response to COVID-19
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week, our panellists discuss the response to the COVID-19 crisis from all levels of government.
This week, we ask our panellists about efforts from federal, provincial and municipal governments to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Liberal government's negotiations with opposition parties to pass an emergency aid bill worth $107 billion and the idea of stationing American troops near the Canadian border to intercept illegal immigrants as part of the United States's pandemic response.
