Sunday Scrum: Ramping up the response to COVID-19
Politics

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week, our panellists discuss the response to the COVID-19 crisis from all levels of government.

CBC News ·

This week, we ask our panellists about efforts from federal, provincial and municipal governments to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Liberal government's negotiations with opposition parties to pass an emergency aid bill worth $107 billion and the idea of stationing American troops near the Canadian border to intercept illegal immigrants as part of the United States's pandemic response. 

WATCH | Government efforts to contain COVID-19:

Our political panel discusses the continued efforts of federal, provincial and municipal governments to contain COVID-19 in Canada. 12:45

WATCH | Ottawa's $107 billion COVID-19 aid package:

After a late night of tense negotiations to limit the Liberal government's ability to spend more money without parliamentary approval, Ottawa and opposition parties in Parliament passed an aid package bill worth $107 billion to help Canadians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. 9:02

WATCH | Canada 'strongly opposed' to U.S. stationing troops near border:

The federal government said this week it was "strongly opposed" to the idea of sending American troops to the border as part of the United States's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as COVID-19 continues to spread south of the border. 10:13
