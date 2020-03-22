Sunday Scrum: Responding to the COVID-19 outbreak

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.

This week, we ask our panellists about Canada's continuing efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada, the federal government's evolving response to help Canadians struggling with the economic fallout of unprecedented shutdowns across the country and the latest province to declare a state of emergency.

Watch the clips below.

WATCH: Trying to contain COVID-19 in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been addressing the nation daily, doing his best to reassure worried Canadians. But there are concerns that we could be at just the beginning of a long fight against COVID-19. 11:02

WATCH: Help for Canadians struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Our political panel discusses the $82 billion aid package unveiled by Finance Minister Bill Morneau to assist Canadians and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. 10:36

WATCH: Nova Scotia declares state of emergency due to COVID-19