Sunday Scrum: Trudeau resists pressure to release Meng Wanzhou amid rising tensions with China
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.
This week, we talk to our panellists about renewed tensions between Canada and China as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resisted loud calls to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
A group of high-profile Canadians, including former parliamentarians and senior diplomats, penned a letter to Justice Minister David Lametti saying he should end extradition proceedings for Meng in order to secure the release of two Canadians detained and charged in China.
The panellists also discuss RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's appearance before the House of Commons public safety and national security committee to discuss systemic racism in her workforce.
Also on the program, a discussion of a study released this week that found the proportion of Canadian COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities is about twice the average of rates in other developed countries.
