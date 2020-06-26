Sunday Scrum: Trudeau resists pressure to release Meng Wanzhou amid rising tensions with China

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about renewed tensions between Canada and China as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resisted loud calls to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

A group of high-profile Canadians, including former parliamentarians and senior diplomats, penned a letter to Justice Minister David Lametti saying he should end extradition proceedings for Meng in order to secure the release of two Canadians detained and charged in China.

The panellists also discuss RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's appearance before the House of Commons public safety and national security committee to discuss systemic racism in her workforce.

Also on the program, a discussion of a study released this week that found the proportion of Canadian COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities is about twice the average of rates in other developed countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed calls from former parliamentarians and diplomats this week to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and unilaterally end her extradition process in order to secure the release of 2 Canadians detained and charged in China. 9:17

A group of high-profile Canadians, including former parliamentarians and senior diplomats, say Justice Minister David Lametti should end extradition proceedings for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to give Canada a chance to 're-define its strategic approach to China.' 6:28

Beijing lashed out at Canada this week over criticism about Chinese prosecution of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, urging Ottawa to cease 'megaphone diplomacy.' Our political panel discusses the consequences of the ongoing tensions. 5:10

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki defended the role of her workforce to the House of Commons public safety and national security committee, saying that systemic racism in the RCMP does not equate to the employees themselves being racist. 10:37

