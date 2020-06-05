Sunday Scrum: Continuing calls to end anti-black racism

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about ongoing demonstrations across the United States, Canada and the world decrying anti-black racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Plus, it's been one year since the final report of a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada was released. The panellists address concerns from some families and advocates that little has been done to implement its recommendations.

Also on the program, a discussion of updated public health figures that show Canada could see between 7,700 and 9,400 deaths from COVID-19 by June 15.

WATCH | Demonstrations continue after killing of George Floyd:

Ongoing demonstrations have been taking place in the U.S. and around the world to protest against racism and police brutality following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., last month. 25:46

WATCH | Little progress on response to MMIWG report:

A year has passed since a national inquiry into the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada released its final report, but families and advocates in Quebec say little has been done to implement recommendations. 12:50

WATCH | Updated COVID-19 numbers in Canada: