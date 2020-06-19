Sunday Scrum: An accusation of racism in the House
This week, we talk to our panellists about NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's expulsion from the House of Commons for calling Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien racist, after Therrien refused to support a motion to address systemic racism in the RCMP.
The panellists also take on continuing criticism of the RCMP after a report showed that the use of firearms is the national police force's most common recorded intervention tactic.
Also on the program: a discussion of this week's Conservative leadership debate, China formally charging Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor with spying and the Liberal party's investigation into MP Marwan Tabbara — who is now facing assault and criminal harassment charges.
