Sunday Scrum: An accusation of racism in the House
Politics

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's expulsion from the House of Commons after calling a Bloc Québécois MP racist.

CBC News ·
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was expelled from the House of Commons on Wednesday for calling a Bloc Québécois MP racist and for refusing to apologize and withdraw his comments. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

This week, we talk to our panellists about NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's expulsion from the House of Commons for calling Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien racist, after Therrien refused to support a motion to address systemic racism in the RCMP.

The panellists also take on continuing criticism of the RCMP after a report showed that the use of firearms is the national police force's most common recorded intervention tactic. 

Also on the program: a discussion of this week's Conservative leadership debate, China formally charging Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor with spying and the Liberal party's investigation into MP Marwan Tabbara — who is now facing assault and criminal harassment charges.

WATCH | Racism accusation in the House:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was expelled from the House of Commons this week for calling Bloc Québécois MPAlain Therrien racist and for refusing to apologize and withdraw his comments. Singh's comments came after Therrien refused to support a motion to address systemic racism in the RCMP. 7:28

WATCH | RCMP facing scrutiny: 

The RCMP continues to receive criticism this week after a report showed the use of firearms is the RCMP's most common recorded intervention tactic. Some are also calling for Commissioner Brenda Lucki to resign or be replaced following allegations of systemic racism in the force. 6:03

WATCH | Tory candidates address systemic racism:

The four Conservative leadership contenders squared off in official debates this week, addressing many issues including whether the candidates thought systemic racism exists in Canada. 6:05

WATCH | China charges two Canadians with spying:

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been formally charged with spying more than a year and a half after they were first detained by Chinese authorities. 7:31

WATCH | Liberal MP facing charges:

MP Marwan Tabbara — who had a court hearing this week on assault and criminal harassment charges — was approved to run for the Liberals in the 2019 federal election despite a party investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against him during his last mandate. 7:20
