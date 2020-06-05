Sunday Scrum: Systemic racism in Canada

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about the issue of systemic racism in Canadian institutions, including the RCMP, the CBC, educational institutes and all levels of government.

The panellists also take on a reignited debate over statues and places named for people who played key roles in the formation of Western society, but who also fought to preserve harmful systems.

Also on the program: a discussion of what changes are needed after anti-racism protests come to an end, extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and where the country stands ahead of this week's vote for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

WATCH | Systemic racism in Canada:

Our political panel discusses the issue of systemic racism in Canadian institutions, including the RCMP, the CBC, educational institutes and all levels of government. 7:42

WATCH | Debates over controversial historical figures:

The ongoing protests against racial injustice have re-ignited the debate over statues and roads named for people who played key roles in the formation of Western society, but in many cases also did horrible things. 8:19

WATCH | What comes next after anti-racism protests?:

Our political panel discusses the things they'd like to see change in our current systems and how Canada can go about making it happen. 4:53

WATCH | Should CERB be extended?:

The final CERB payments for some Canadians are just a few weeks away. Should the program be extended? 7:27

WATCH | Canada eyeing seat on UN Security Council: