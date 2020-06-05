Sunday Scrum: Systemic racism in Canada
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.
This week, we talk to our panellists about the issue of systemic racism in Canadian institutions, including the RCMP, the CBC, educational institutes and all levels of government.
The panellists also take on a reignited debate over statues and places named for people who played key roles in the formation of Western society, but who also fought to preserve harmful systems.
Also on the program: a discussion of what changes are needed after anti-racism protests come to an end, extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and where the country stands ahead of this week's vote for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.
