Sunday Scrum: Ottawa parts ways with WE Charity

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about the Liberal government and WE Charity parting ways over a contract that would have seen the organization — which has ties to the Trudeau family — dole out more than $900 million in student grants.

The panellists also discuss the Atlantic bubble imposed by Canada's four eastern provinces to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Also on the program: a discussion of surging support for the Trudeau Liberals, continuing tensions over China's new national security law and the Supreme Court of Canada's dismissal of an application from a group of First Nations in B.C. seeking to challenge Ottawa's second approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The federal Liberal government and the WE Charity ended a partnership this week that would have seen the charity distribute about $900 million in student grants, following criticism of the decision to outsource the work to a third party with ties to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family. 8:36

Our political panel discusses the Atlantic bubble imposed by Canada's four eastern provinces to combat the spread of COVID-19. 4:42

Polls indicate that support for the federal government has increased since the global pandemic was declared, with Trudeau's Liberals garnering the support of 40.3 per cent of decided voters, the biggest boost for a minority government in more than 60 years. 6:22

Canada announced this week the suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong as part of a package of responses to the new security law China has imposed on the region. 7:11

