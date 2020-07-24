Sunday Scrum: Morneau, Trudeau under fire for WE Charity partnership

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about Finance Minister Bill Morneau's revelations that he failed to repay WE Charity more than $40,000 in travel-related expenses in 2017 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to testify before the House of Commons finance committee this week.

Plus, the panellists discuss Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's calls for the pair to "step aside for the good of the country" over the controversy.

Also on the program: a discussion of the recently announced independent review into April's mass shooting in Nova Scotia, despite calls from victims' families for a public inquiry. Then, the panellists weigh in on new evidence that Black and Indigenous people are disproportionately represented among victims of fatal police encounters in Canada, and they offer their take on allegations of harassment levelled against Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.

WATCH | Morneau, Trudeau under fire for WE Charity controversy:

Finance Minister Bill Morneau revealed this week that he failed to repay WE more than $40,000 in travel-related expenses in 2017, as Trudeau prepares to testify before the House of Commons finance committee next week. 10:52

WATCH | Scheer calls for Trudeau and Morneau to resign:

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said this week that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau need to 'step aside for the good of the country' over the WE Charity controversy, while the NDP is calling on Trudeau to waive cabinet confidentiality. 5:28

WATCH | Independent review of N.S. mass killing:

An independent, three-person panel has been tasked with delivering a report on April's mass killing in Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead, but some family members of the victims are calling for a public inquiry. 4:11

WATCH | Database tracks deadly police encounters:

Research done by CBC shows that over a 20-year period, Black and Indigenous people are disproportionately represented among the victims of deadly police encounters in Canada. 6:37

WATCH | Payette faces harassment claims: