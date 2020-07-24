Sunday Scrum: Morneau, Trudeau under fire for WE Charity partnership
This week, we talk to our panellists about Finance Minister Bill Morneau's revelations that he failed to repay WE Charity more than $40,000 in travel-related expenses in 2017 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to testify before the House of Commons finance committee this week.
Plus, the panellists discuss Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's calls for the pair to "step aside for the good of the country" over the controversy.
Also on the program: a discussion of the recently announced independent review into April's mass shooting in Nova Scotia, despite calls from victims' families for a public inquiry. Then, the panellists weigh in on new evidence that Black and Indigenous people are disproportionately represented among victims of fatal police encounters in Canada, and they offer their take on allegations of harassment levelled against Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.
WATCH | Morneau, Trudeau under fire for WE Charity controversy:
WATCH | Scheer calls for Trudeau and Morneau to resign:
WATCH | Independent review of N.S. mass killing:
WATCH | Database tracks deadly police encounters:
WATCH | Payette faces harassment claims: