Sunday Scrum: Probes into WE Charity controversy continue

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about the latest developments in the ongoing WE Charity scandal, including an announcement that the federal ethics commissioner will probe Finance Minister Bill Morneau's participation in the decision to award the multimillion-dollar contract.

The panellists also discuss an attempt from a hacker group allegedly backed by Russia to steal COVID-19-related vaccine research in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S.

Also on the program: a discussion of reopening schools during the pandemic, protests over the state of policing in Canada and a federal judge's calls for a comprehensive review of Canada's spy service.

Our political panel discusses the latest developments in the ongoing WE Charity scandal, including this week's announcement that the federal ethics commissioner will probe Finance Minister Bill Morneau's participation in the decision to award the multimillion-dollar contract. 8:59

A hacker group allegedly backed by Russia is trying to steal COVID-19-related vaccine research in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S., according to intelligence agencies in all three countries. 5:25

Our political panel discusses the best way for Canadian students to return to school in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5:46

Rallies took place in Toronto this week, where demonstrators denounced police brutality against marginalized groups and renewed their calls for the police to be defunded and abolished. 11:06

