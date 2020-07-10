Sunday Scrum: WE Charity controversy widens

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about calls by the Opposition Conservatives for a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ties to WE Charity after it was revealed this week that the charity paid Trudeau's mother, brother and wife to appear at its events.

The panellists also discuss the fiscal snapshot that was tabled July 8 showing the federal government's deficit is expected to hit $343 billion, largely due to pandemic-related support programs that have pushed federal spending to a level not seen since the Second World War.

Also on the program: a discussion of what Canada's mask policy should look like, emerging calls for Canada to minimize — not eliminate — COVID-19 and criticism of Canada's border agency after the auditor general revealed the CBSA did not know the whereabouts of thousands of foreign nationals who were ordered to leave the country.

The opposition Conservatives are calling for a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ties to WE Charity after it was revealed this week that the charity paid Trudeau's mother, brother and wife to appear at its events. 9:16

Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled a fiscal snapshot this week showing the federal government's deficit is expected to hit $343 billion this year, largely due to pandemic-related support programs that have pushed federal spending to a level not seen since the Second World War. 7:04

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made headlines this week for not wearing his mask inside Toronto's Pearson International Airport, prompting many Canadians to ask what our country's mask policy should be. 3:46

Some public health and infectious disease experts are pressing for governments in Canada to shift to minimizing, not eradicating, COVID-19 while allowing society to resume functioning. 9:01

