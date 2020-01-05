Sunday Scrum: The fallout from Soleimani's death

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.

This week, we ask our panellists about the U.S.-Iran conflict and the upcoming Conservative leadership race. Watch the clips below.

Fallout from Iran-U.S. conflict

Our political panel discusses the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani this week from a U.S.-led airstrike in Iraq and the repercussions for Canada. 8:07

Conservatives to pick new leader in June

The Conservative Party will select its new leader on June 27 in Toronto, the head of the party's leadership organizing committee confirmed this week. 8:56

New program to allow communities to pick immigrants

The federal government plans to bring in a new immigration program that will allow cities and towns to pick newcomers based on local labour needs. 6:26

Carney urges financial sector to act on climate change