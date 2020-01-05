Sunday Scrum: The fallout from Soleimani's death

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: we ask our panellists about the U.S.-Iran conflict and the upcoming Conservative leadership race.
Social Sharing
Catch up on the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News ·
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, we ask our panellists about the U.S.-Iran conflict and the upcoming Conservative leadership race. Watch the clips below.
Fallout from Iran-U.S. conflict
Our political panel discusses the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani this week from a U.S.-led airstrike in Iraq and the repercussions for Canada. 8:07
Conservatives to pick new leader in June
The Conservative Party will select its new leader on June 27 in Toronto, the head of the party's leadership organizing committee confirmed this week. 8:56
New program to allow communities to pick immigrants
The federal government plans to bring in a new immigration program that will allow cities and towns to pick newcomers based on local labour needs. 6:26
Carney urges financial sector to act on climate change
The United Nations' incoming special envoy for climate action and finance, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, said in an interview this week that action by the financial sector to help tackle climate change is "absolutely necessary." 7:22
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.