Sunday Scrum: Canada pressing for answers in downing of PS752
Also this week, CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel discusses Peter MacKay's entry in to the Conservative leadership race, B.C.'s failed bid to block TMX and mixed reactions to Harry and Meghan's plans to settle - for now - in Canada.
Canada continued to press the Iranian government for answers in the downing of UIA Flight PS752. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a Friday press conference to announce financial support for families while saying Canada expected Tehran to compensate the families for the loss of their loved ones.
John Northcott hosts this week's panel of Susan Riley, John Ibbitson, Vicky Mochama and Rob Breakenridge.
