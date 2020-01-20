Sunday Scrum: Canada pressing for answers in downing of PS752

Canada continued to press the Iranian government for answers in the downing of UIA Flight PS752. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a Friday press conference to announce financial support for families while saying Canada expected Tehran to compensate the families for the loss of their loved ones.

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel discusses that as well as Peter MacKay's entry into the Conservative leadership race, B.C.'s failed bid to block the TMX pipeline project and mixed reactions to Harry and Meghan's plans to settle — for now — in Canada.

John Northcott hosts this week's panel of Susan Riley, John Ibbitson, Vicky Mochama and Rob Breakenridge.

Canada pressing for answers in downing of PS752

Canada's foreign affairs minister met with his Iranian counterpart this week to press for answers in the investigation into the Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iran, killing all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians. 10:21

Peter MacKay running for Conservative leadership

MacKay officially signalled he's ready to jump into the Conservative leadership race this week with a four-word tweet: "I'm in. Stay tuned." 10:51

B.C.'s bid to save bill blocking TMX rejected

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed B.C.'s appeal of a lower court decision that quashed provincial legislation designed to block the Trans Mountain expansion project. 9:21

Canadians' mixed opinions on Harry and Meghan