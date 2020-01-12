Sunday Scrum: The political impact of the downing of Flight PS752

The impact of the downing of Flight PS752 by Iranian missiles dominated Canadian politics this weekend.

The stories of the victims took centre stage as new details surrounding the circumstances of the incident emerged daily.

This week on CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum, the panel discusses the domestic and international implications of the tragedy. Watch the clips below.

Flight PS752 crash and Canada's response

Iran announced Saturday that its military "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 passengers on board, including 57 Canadians. 12:21

PS752 and the global geopolitical implications

The downing of Ukranian Airlines flight PS752 brings renewed attention to Ottawa's foreign policy, including Canada's relationship with the Trump administration and our role in the Middle East. 8:01

Tories outline demands after PS752 crash