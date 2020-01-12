Sunday Scrum: The political impact of the downing of Flight PS752
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel discusses the domestic and international implications of the downing of Flight PS752.
The impact of the downing of Flight PS752 by Iranian missiles dominated Canadian politics this weekend.
The stories of the victims took centre stage as new details surrounding the circumstances of the incident emerged daily.
This week on CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum, the panel discusses the domestic and international implications of the tragedy. Watch the clips below.
