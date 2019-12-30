Sunday Scrum: What to expect from Canadian politics in 2020

What will the new year bring for Canada's political parties?

The Liberals will govern with a minority government, the Conservatives will seek to redefine themselves with a leadership race, and the NDP, Greens and Bloc Québécois will all look to leave their mark in the House of Commons.

Heading into 2020, CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel discusses the challenges and opportunities facing each party. Watch the clips below.

The year ahead for the Liberals

Our political panel discusses what 2020 might have in store for Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government. 8:27

The year ahead for the Conservatives

The resignation of Andrew Scheer sets the stage for a leadership election in the new year, as well as a policy convention that could redefine the Conservative Party. 5:05

The year ahead for opposition parties