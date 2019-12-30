Sunday Scrum: What to expect from Canadian politics in 2020
What will the new year bring for Canada's political landscape? CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel discusses the challenges and opportunities facing each federal party in 2020.
Catch up on the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
What will the new year bring for Canada's political parties?
The Liberals will govern with a minority government, the Conservatives will seek to redefine themselves with a leadership race, and the NDP, Greens and Bloc Québécois will all look to leave their mark in the House of Commons.
Heading into 2020, CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel discusses the challenges and opportunities facing each party. Watch the clips below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.