Skip to Main Content
Sunday Scrum: What to expect from Canadian politics in 2020
Politics·Video

Sunday Scrum: What to expect from Canadian politics in 2020

What will the new year bring for Canada's political landscape? CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel discusses the challenges and opportunities facing each federal party in 2020.

Catch up on the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here

CBC News ·
Clockwise from top left, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Liberal leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet, and interim Green Party leader Jo-Ann Roberts. (The Canadian Press)

What will the new year bring for Canada's political parties?

The Liberals will govern with a minority government, the Conservatives will seek to redefine themselves with a leadership race, and the NDP, Greens and Bloc Québécois will all look to leave their mark in the House of Commons.

Heading into 2020, CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel discusses the challenges and opportunities facing each party. Watch the clips below.

The year ahead for the Liberals

Our political panel discusses what 2020 might have in store for Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government. 8:27

The year ahead for the Conservatives

The resignation of Andrew Scheer sets the stage for a leadership election in the new year, as well as a policy convention that could redefine the Conservative Party. 5:05

The year ahead for opposition parties

The NDP, Green Party and Bloc Québécois are all looking to leave their mark in the House of Commons heading into 2020. 5:36
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.