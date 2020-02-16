Sunday Scrum: Anti-pipeline blockades shut down rail services
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, we ask our panellists about ongoing blockades and protests in cities across Canada staged by supporters of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.
The panel also discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bid for a UN Security Council seat and why another big name declined to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Watch the clips below.
WATCH | Wet'suwet'en rail blockades:
WATCH | What comes next after Wet'suwet'en protests?
WATCH | Canada's campaign for UN Security Council seat:
WATCH | John Baird will not run for the Conservative leadership:
