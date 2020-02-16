Sunday Scrum: Anti-pipeline blockades shut down rail services

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.

This week, we ask our panellists about ongoing blockades and protests in cities across Canada staged by supporters of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

The panel also discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bid for a UN Security Council seat and why another big name declined to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

WATCH | Wet'suwet'en rail blockades:

Supporters of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation have shut down rail lines and staged large protests in numerous cities across Canada this week in opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. 13:07

WATCH | What comes next after Wet'suwet'en protests?

Our political panel discusses the fallout from the Wet'suwet'en rail blockades, including the implications for reconciliation and construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline. 9:34

WATCH | Canada's campaign for UN Security Council seat:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up a tour of Africa this week, a trip intended to convince the continent's leaders to endorse Canada for a spot on the UN Security Council. 6:36

WATCH | John Baird will not run for the Conservative leadership: