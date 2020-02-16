Skip to Main Content
Sunday Scrum: Anti-pipeline blockades shut down rail services
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss the federal government's handling of anti-pipeline blockades that have halted rail services.

Two people talk at a rail blockade on the eleventh day of demonstration in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The protest is in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

This week, we ask our panellists about ongoing blockades and protests in cities across Canada staged by supporters of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

The panel also discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bid for a UN Security Council seat and why another big name declined to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Watch the clips below.

Supporters of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation have shut down rail lines and staged large protests in numerous cities across Canada this week in opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. 13:07

Our political panel discusses the fallout from the Wet'suwet'en rail blockades, including the implications for reconciliation and construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline. 9:34

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up a tour of Africa this week, a trip intended to convince the continent's leaders to endorse Canada for a spot on the UN Security Council. 6:36

Former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird said this week he will not enter the race to succeed Andrew Scheer as leader of the Conservative Party. 8:23
