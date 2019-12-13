Skip to Main Content
Sunday Scrum: 2019 in review
Politics·Video

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: We ask our panellists what they think were the big political moments of 2019 and the biggest Canadian political stories of the decade.

This week, we ask our panellists what they think were the big political moments of 2019 and the biggest Canadian political stories of the decade. 

Watch the clips below.

Political stories of the decade

Our panel takes a look at the past 10 years in Canadian politics. What was the political story of the decade in this country? And who was the person or persons who defined it? 11:25

Political moments and surprises of 2019

A look back at a turbulent year in Canadian politics, including some of the top stories, politicians and surprises of 2019. 8:40

Conservatives postpone policy convention

The federal Conservatives have pushed back their policy convention from April to November 2020, raising questions about when the party will pick a new leader. 8:55

Reviewing Canada's relations with China

Our political panel discusses Canada's ongoing diplomatic spat with China, including the detention of a pair of Canadians, Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive and recent comments made by Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne. 9:14
