Sunday Scrum: Andrew Scheer's resignation and what happens next
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Andrew Scheer's surprise resignation, the Conservatives' search for a new leader and Jason Kenney's search for a "fair deal" for Alberta.
This week, Natasha Fatah and the panel dive into Andrew Scheer's surprise resignation and the search for a new Conservative leader. The panel also tackles the latest on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's campaign to get his province a "fair deal" from Ottawa.
Scheer steps down as Conservative leader
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's energy 'war room'
Quebec upholds religious symbols ban
Trudeau hands out mandate letters to cabinet
