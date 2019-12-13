Sunday Scrum: Andrew Scheer's resignation and what happens next

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.

This week, Natasha Fatah and the panel dive into Andrew Scheer's surprise resignation and the search for a new Conservative leader. The panel also tackles the latest on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's campaign to get his province a "fair deal" from Ottawa.

Watch the clips below.

Scheer steps down as Conservative leader

Andrew Scheer announced this week that he will be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, but will stay on until a new leader is chosen. 13:22

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's energy 'war room'

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was in Ottawa this week to meet with the federal government following the launch of a $30-million program designed to combat what his United Conservative government calls misinformation about Alberta's energy industry. 11:17

Quebec upholds religious symbols ban

Quebec's Court of Appeal refused to suspend the province's controversial ban on religious symbols this week, even while acknowledging it causes "irreparable harm" to those affected. 9:46

Trudeau hands out mandate letters to cabinet