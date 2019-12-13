Skip to Main Content
Sunday Scrum: Andrew Scheer's resignation and what happens next
Sunday Scrum: Andrew Scheer's resignation and what happens next

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Andrew Scheer's surprise resignation, the Conservatives' search for a new leader and Jason Kenney's search for a "fair deal" for Alberta.

This week, Natasha Fatah and the panel dive into Andrew Scheer's surprise resignation and the search for a new Conservative leader. The panel also tackles the latest on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's campaign to get his province a "fair deal" from Ottawa.

Scheer steps down as Conservative leader 

Andrew Scheer announced this week that he will be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, but will stay on until a new leader is chosen. 13:22

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's energy 'war room'

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was in Ottawa this week to meet with the federal government following the launch of a $30-million program designed to combat what his United Conservative government calls misinformation about Alberta's energy industry. 11:17

Quebec upholds religious symbols ban

Quebec's Court of Appeal refused to suspend the province's controversial ban on religious symbols this week, even while acknowledging it causes "irreparable harm" to those affected. 9:46

Trudeau hands out mandate letters to cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered marching orders to his cabinet ministers this week, instructing them to govern in a "positive, open and collaborative way" as they work to speed up airport screening times and bring in a national, universal pharmacare program. 6:39
