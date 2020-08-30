Sunday Scrum: Protests for social justice and police reform
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.
This week, we talk to our panellists about anti-racism protests in the United States and Canada, sparked after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and continuing calls to defund police services.
The panellists also discuss how those calls led to the toppling of a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald during a protest in Montreal amid a reckoning over the former prime minister's legacy.
Also on the program: a discussion of new Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's first week on the job, the spectre of a federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for schools reopening during the crisis.
