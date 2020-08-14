Sunday Scrum: Who will be the next Conservative leader?
This week, we talk to our panellists about the race to replace Andrew Scheer as leader of the federal Conservative Party on the day the campaign comes to an end.
The panellists also discuss the Liberal government's decision to suspend all parliamentary business until Sept. 23 and whether a federal election could be triggered this fall.
Also on the program: a discussion of Ottawa's $37 billion COVID-19 aid package to transition Canadians off the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) and Chrystia Freeland's new role as federal finance minister.
WATCH | Who will be the new Conservative leader?:
WATCH | Parliament prorogued until Sept. 23:
WATCH | What are the chances of a fall election?:
WATCH | A new $37B COVID-19 aid package:
WATCH | Freeland replaces Morneau as finance minister: