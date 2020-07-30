Sunday Scrum: WE controversy continues as Trudeau testifies

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 90-minute appearance before the House of Commons finance committee to answer questions on his government's decision to choose We Charity — an organization with strong ties to both his family and that of Finance Minister Bill Morneau — to administer a multimillion-dollar student volunteer program. Panellists also discuss the appearance of Marc and Craig Kielburger, the founders of WE Charity.

Plus, the panellists discuss how a planned debate among Conservative party leadership hopefuls was thrown into disarray this week when two of the contenders dropped out. The party is just weeks away from electing a new leader to replace Andrew Scheer.

Also on the program: a discussion of the plans outlined by the federal and provincial governments to get Canadians back to work and school in the fall, as new coronavirus hot spots continue to pop up.

WATCH | Trudeau testifies on WE controversy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced questions from the House of Commons finance committee about the ongoing WE controversy this week, acknowledging he should have recused himself from the decision to give WE Charity a big government contract. 9:27

WATCH | Kielburgers testify on WE contract controversy

Marc and Craig Kielburger, the founders of WE Charity, and KatieTelford, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, also testified before the House of Commons finance committee this week. 7:20

WATCH | WE controversy: What comes next?

Our political panel discusses the aftermath of this week's testimony from the prime minister, the finance minister and the heads of WE Charity. 3:42

WATCH | Conservative leadership race

The Conservative Party is just weeks away from electing its new leader to replace Andrew Scheer, but a plan to host all four leadership candidates for a debate was thrown into disarray this week when two of the contenders dropped out. 9:22

WATCH | Canada's COVID-19 reopening