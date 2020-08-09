CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about Canada's response to the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

Ottawa says it will provide up to $5 million in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon following the deadly Aug. 4 blast in Beirut and will also match donations made by Canadians up to $2 million. But nothing will go directly to the Lebanese government, due to fears over corruption.

The panellists also discuss the race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Also on the program: pricey privacy demands from Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, Canada's latest tariff tiff with the U.S. and new concerns over WE Charity from the federal charity watchdog.

WATCH | Canada's response to Beirut explosion:

Ottawa says it will provide up to $5 million in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon following the deadly blast in Beirut and will also match donations made by Canadians up to $2 million. But nothing will go directly to the Lebanese government, due to fear of corruption. 7:55

WATCH | Canada's latest tariff tiff with U.S.:

Ottawa announced this week it will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in response to President Donald Trump's decision to restore a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports. 6:52

WATCH | Payette's pricey privacy demands:

This week, a CBC exclusive revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent to satisfy Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's need for privacy at Rideau Hall, but she still hasn't moved into her official residence almost three years into her five-year mandate. 4:59

WATCH | Charity watchdog raised red flags over WE:

Federal charity watchdog officials sounded the alarm during a Commons committee hearing on the WE controversy this week, raising concerns about the organization's structure and how WE breached a financial contract on millions of dollars in bank debt. 7:59

WATCH | The race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine: