Sunday Scrum: Canada's battle for protective equipment
Sunday Scrum: Canada's battle for protective equipment

The federal government announced last week that 65 million N95 masks are on their way, amid concerns that recent moves in the U.S. could restrict exports of the masks to Canada. (Tyson Koschik)

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.

This week, our panellists talk about Canada's concerns the U.S. could prioritize its own supply of protective medical equipment and compromise Canada's stock, as well as COVID-19 projections released in the province of Ontario.

As well, the panellists answer viewer questions about the impact of the virus.

Watch the clips below.

WATCH: Canada's battle with the U.S. for protective equipment:

Some are concerned the U.S. Defense Production Act will make it more difficult for Canada to try to secure personal protective equipment for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 10:00

WATCH: Ontario releases COVID-19 projections:

Ontario released modeling projections this week, with officials saying the outbreak could have killed 100,000 people in the province if no steps had been taken. Under current restrictions, they say that number is more likely to be in the range of 3,000 to 5,000. 9:01

WATCH: Viewer questions on COVID-19:

Our political panel answers your questions surrounding COVID-19 and the response to the pandemic in Canada. 12:19
