Sunday Scrum: Canada's battle for protective equipment
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss Canada's battle for protective equipment.
This week, our panellists talk about Canada's concerns the U.S. could prioritize its own supply of protective medical equipment and compromise Canada's stock, as well as COVID-19 projections released in the province of Ontario.
As well, the panellists answer viewer questions about the impact of the virus.
