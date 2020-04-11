Skip to Main Content
Sunday Scrum: Convening Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic
Sunday Scrum: Convening Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss the government's attempts to convene Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of Parliament, attending in limited numbers and seated apart to practise physical distancing, wait for proceedings to begin in the House of Commons to debate the federal government's emergency wage subsidy legislation. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

This week, we ask our panellists about the government's efforts to convene Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's concerns about the World Health Organization's relationship with China.

Plus, the panellists talk about COVID-19 in Indigenous communities and a $306-million fund recently announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to support Indigenous businesses through the pandemic.

WATCH | Parliament sittings during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Liberal government has reportedly reached a 'tentative agreement' with the NDP and the Bloc Québécois about the conditions under which Parliament will reconvene this week — a deal the Conservatives rejected Sunday. 13:38

WATCH | Conservative criticism of coronavirus response heats up:

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said this week he's concerned about the World Health Organization's relationship with China and was among a number of prominent Conservatives to sign an open letter criticizing the country's response to the outbreak. 12:48

WATCH | COVID-19 and Indigenous communities:

The number of COVID-19 cases on reserves remains low, but Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says no one should get complacent, as a $306 million fund for Indigenous businesses was announced this week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 8:22
