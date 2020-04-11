Sunday Scrum: Convening Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss the government's attempts to convene Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, we ask our panellists about the government's efforts to convene Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's concerns about the World Health Organization's relationship with China.
Plus, the panellists talk about COVID-19 in Indigenous communities and a $306-million fund recently announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to support Indigenous businesses through the pandemic.
WATCH | Parliament sittings during the COVID-19 pandemic:
WATCH | Conservative criticism of coronavirus response heats up:
WATCH | COVID-19 and Indigenous communities:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.