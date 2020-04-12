Sunday Scrum: Care home deaths put spotlight on elder care in Canada
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss deaths at a private Montreal-area seniors' residence and what that says about the state of elder care in Canada.
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, our panellists talk about 31 deaths — some linked to COVID-19 — at a private Montreal-area seniors' residence and what that says about elder care in Canada. Plus, a discussion about briefing notes prepared for federal ministers that reveal Canada's slow start at heading off the impact of the pandemic.
As well, the panellists take on another round of viewer questions this week regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the clips below.
WATCH: Long-term care home deaths put spotlight on elder care in Canada:
WATCH: A slow start to Canada's COVID-19 response:
WATCH: Viewer questions on COVID-19:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.