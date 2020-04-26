Sunday Scrum: Nova Scotia shooting sparks conversation about violence against women
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss the Nova Scotia shooting tragedy and the latest COVID-19 developments.
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, our panellists talk about the Nova Scotia shooting tragedy and the important conversations it has sparked about the issues of violence against women and gun control in Canada.
They also tackle the latest COVID-19 developments coming out of Ottawa.
Watch the clips below.
WATCH | Nova Scotia mass shooting leaves 22 dead:
WATCH | How to reopen the economy during COVID-19 pandemic:
WATCH | Canada fights COVID-19 with new funds for medical research: