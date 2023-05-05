Canada winding down military role in Sudan evacuation

Canadian troops deployed to assist in the evacuation of citizens from war-torn Sudan will be soon be coming home, and the naval ships set aside for a possible seaborne evacuation will also be resuming their regular operations, the federal government said Friday.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has released a statement saying the evacuation effort is now going to "transition towards assisted departures and commercial transportation."

Roughly 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families have made it to safety since violence erupted in mid-April.

Two Canadian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft conducted emergency flights out of Khartoum last week, ferrying 550 people, including foreign nationals, out of the country.

Those aircraft are also being redeployed back to their original mission — helping NATO move supplies and equipment related to the war in Ukraine.

"Most CAF units and elements will be re-deployed to Canada, repositioned elsewhere in Europe and the Middle East, and proceed on other priority missions around the globe," the statement said.

Both HMCS Montreal and MV Asterix had been standing off Port Sudan, along with other allied warships. They will now resume their trip to the Pacific, where they'll be part of a beefed-up Canadian military presence.

Global Affairs said a small military assistance team will be left in the region to support diplomats for as long as they're required.

Situation in Sudan still 'very dangerous' - GAC

For those Canadians still considering leaving Sudan, the federal government advised extreme caution.

"The security situation in Sudan remains very dangerous," the statement said.

"Travel routes should be assessed carefully before deciding to travel. Canadians wishing to depart Sudan by road could consider traveling to Port Sudan where commercial onward options may be available. Canada strongly recommends checking the entry requirements of onward destinations prior to travelling."

A baby has their arm measured to check for malnutrition at a refugee camp for people who crossed from Sudan in Renk County, South Sudan, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Sudan has plunged into chaos since fighting erupted in mid-April between the country's two rival top generals and there is increasing concern for those trapped and displaced by the fighting. (Peter Louis/Associated Press)

Hundreds of people have been killed in Sudan since battles erupted on April 15 between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and those of his former deputy Gen.Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order that expands his authority to impose sanctions on those responsible for "threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan."

"The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy — and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people's clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy," Biden said in a media statement. "It must end."