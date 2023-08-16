Content
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault heading to China for climate talks

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is heading to China at the end of the month for diplomatic talks on protecting nature and fighting climate change.

Minister's visit follows trips by other world leaders

Huang Runqiu, left, President of the COP 15 and Minister of Ecology and Environment of China listens as Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, speaks during a press conference at the COP 15 summit on biodiversity, in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Huang Runqiu, left, president of COP 15 and China's minister of ecology and the environment, listens as Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault addresses a press conference at the COP 15 summit on biodiversity in Montreal on Dec. 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe)

According to a statement from Guilbeault's office, the minister will be in the country from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31 to attend the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED). 

Guilbeault's trip to China comes as the federal government and opposition parties continue to discuss the need for a public inquiry into China's interference in Canadian democracy.

He'll follow in the wake of other government officials and leaders from the United States, France, Germany and the European Commission who have visited China since Beijing lifted COVID-19 restrictions a couple of months ago.

Those restrictions led Canada to host the United Nations biodiversity conference (COP15) in Montreal — a conference that was supposed to be held in China.

"The whole world is being confronted by the triple crises of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss," says a statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada. "These are crises that know no geopolitical borders and require urgent international cooperation.

"Addressing global environmental challenges requires China's engagement."

The news of Guilbeault's trip was first reported by Radio-Canada and the National Observer.

