Ottawa police intelligence predicted Freedom Convoy could halt movement in capital, docs show

The history-making Public Order Emergency Commission, which is reviewing the federal government's use of emergency powers last winter, is hearing testimony in Ottawa. The inquiry is expected to last six weeks.

As hundreds of trucks and protesters began to descend on Ottawa last winter, the local police services' own threat assessment predicted the large, well-funded disruptive crowds could shut down movement to the capital, according to evidence presented at the inquiry investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

But the interim chief of the Ottawa Police Service testified Monday they were under the impression it would be a three-day event and only a small number of people would stay past the first weekend.

According to a threat assessment written on Jan. 28, the Ottawa police felt that the "the convoy will be able to stop and effectively shut down movement if they desire."

"Therefore we expect to see a huge volume of vehicles and large transport trucks clogging city roads and the ability to communicate and move the truckers on may be hampered by the cell saturation," said the report, which was prepared ahead of the first weekend of protests.

"Convoy members appear to be stocking up on food and supplies, which would indicate that they have long-term plans to stay in Ottawa."

The report said the protests will likely be marked by "passionate grounds" and that participants had already amassed millions of dollars through a GoFundMe page.

"The conclusion here is that large numbers could attend the city and we accepted that," said Steve Bell Monday under questioning before the Public Order Emergency Commission.

"That there could be traffic disruptions, absolutely, and it could be emotions associated to it. But not anything that would relate to the activity that we ultimately saw on our streets."

In January, Bell served as a deputy chief and oversaw intelligence, information, and investigations. He was named interim head of the Ottawa Police Service after Peter Sloly resigned on Feb. 15.

As the commission has previously heard, the Ottawa Police believed the protests would only last three days and planned accordingly.

Instead, protesters entrenched themselves in the city's core for nearly a month, blocking access to main streets and idling vehicles. The start of a protests was marked by incessant honking, before a private citizen sought an injunction to silence the horns.

"The real impact of this protest was the community harm that was created," said Bell Monday.

"There wasn't any information that identified that."

Report flagged concerns about firearms

The threat assessment said there was no critical intelligence that "defines a specific plan to violence."

"However, social media reveals that persons with extremist views are increasingly posting in support of the convoy," it reads.

One bolded bullet point said "increase in social media posts from user suggesting that violence should be used if the government does not acknowledge the convy. No threats or credible plans have been identified."

The report also noted some "persons of interest" were openly talking about bringing firearms.

The late January threat assessment urged that staffing matters within the Ottawa Police Service should be addressed immediately.

Ottawa Police Service interim Police Chief Steve Bell reads over documents submitted as evidence during testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

On Feb. 14 the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, giving authorities new powers allowing them to freeze the finances of those connected to blockades and protests, ban travel to protest zones, prohibit people from bringing minors to unlawful assemblies and commandeer tow trucks.

The commission has been directed to examine the circumstances that led to the declaration of a public emergency, including the actions of police prior to and after the declaration.

Bell told the commission that those powers helped the Ottawa police stop and clear the demonstrations.

In an interview with the commission's lawyer this summer, Bell said he did not have an opinion on whether it was necessary.

Bell added that as interim chief, he only led the Ottawa police in a world after the act was used.