Stéphane Dion to be appointed ambassador to France, Radio-Canada sources say

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appoint former Foreign Affairs Minister and Liberal Party leader Stéphane Dion as Canada's ambassador to France, sources told Radio-Canada.

Dion has been Canada's ambassador Germany since 2017. The French ambassadorship has been vacant since last year. The Prime Minister is expected to formally announce the appointment in the coming days.

Dion, who also serves as Canada's special envoy to the European Union and Europe, has held a number of senior positions in government. His tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs went from November 2015 to January 2017. He was also Minister of Environment from 2004 to 2005, and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs from 1996 to 2003.

He was Liberal Party leader for two years between 2006 and 2008. Prior to entering politics, he taught political science at the Université de Moncton and Université de Montréal.

Marc Garneau, another former foreign affairs minister, told media in November of last year that Trudeau offered him the job, but he declined "for all sorts of reasons."