Grand chief ends hunger strike as Algonquin, government reach deal on former U.S. embassy site

The Grand Chief of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation has ended her hunger and hydration strike after reaching a deal with the federal government over an Indigenous project on the site of the former U.S. embassy in Ottawa.

Grand Chief Verna Polson was taken away in an ambulance around 5 p.m. on Tuesday after agreeing to the deal, the details of which were not immediately disclosed.

Polson began her strike at midnight Sunday to press her demands for the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation to become a full partner in planning the future of the heritage building with the Metis National Council, the Inuit Tapirit Kanatami and Assembly of First Nations.

Members of the band council erected a wigwam at the site nearly two weeks ago to protest their lack of involvement.

An ambulance leaves 100 Wellington St. after Verna Polson ended her hunger and hydration strike Tuesday. Polson was taken to hospital for treatment after refusing water for more than two days. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

On Canada Day, Polson had a private meeting on Parliament Hill with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According to Frankie Cote, a band council member from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg in western Quebec who was involved in negotiations, that meeting ended without an agreement and Polson continued her hunger strike.

But on Tuesday, the deputy minister of Crown-Indigenous Affairs spoke to Algonquin Anishinabeg leadership by phone, Cote said, and enough progress was made to convince Polson to call off her protest.

"Personally, I feel great about the deal," said Lisa Robinson, chief of Wolf Lake First Nation, which is part of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council.

"It's a great opportunity for the Algonquin Nation and I think it's a good way for us to move forward with this, working with Canada."

Trudeau announced in 2017 that the former embassy would become a national space dedicated to Inuit, Métis and First Nations communities. But the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation was upset it was not consulted on key aspects of the new space, which is on Algonquin Anishinabeg territory.

The heritage building has sat vacant for nearly two decades after the U.S. embassy moved to its current location on Sussex Drive. Its future use has been the subject of much public debate.

Members of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council erected a wigwam outside the former U.S. embassy in Ottawa last week to press their concerns over the future use of the building. (Lorian Bélanger/Radio-Canada)

Under Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, the building was slated to become a portrait gallery. That plan was shelved when Stephen Harper came to power.

Last month, Polson said she planed to live in the wigwam until she becomes a partner at 100 Wellington St.

"We're fighting for our rightful place," Polson said. "If we can't come to an agreement or solution for something as small as this, how is Canada going to address bigger Algonquin issues?"