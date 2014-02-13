A new group is being formed in the Canadian Senate, in part ⁠to better represent regional concerns across the country.

Senators who are signing up to become members say they aren't looking to whip votes or take over the Red Chamber. Rather, they say they want to become more research-oriented in their approach to decisions with regard to legislation and treat each region equally.

"What unites us is our approach to the work and the belief that each region should be treated with dignity and respect," said British Columbia Sen. Larry Campbell of the Independent Senators Group.

"I think a broad-based but smaller group will enable us to do that."

The formation of a new group was first reported on Sunday evening in the Tyee.

Independent B.C. Sen. Larry Campbell says he thinks the new group in the Red Chamber can address matters of urgency more quickly, such as amendments and changes to Senate rules. (CBC)

While members, such as Alberta Conservative Sen. Scott Tannas, will voice western concerns, Tannas says the new group is not only focused on western issues.

"I'm concerned about the vast differences when you go region to region," Tannas said in an earlier interview with CBC News.

"That to me is worrying and that's why I say I think we have our job cut out for us in the Senate."

Members come from across Canada, political spectrum

Members come from all parties in the Upper House, representing Canadians across the country, according to Tannas and Campbell.

The advantage of the small group will enable members to address matters of urgency more quickly, such as amendments and changes to Senate rules, according to Campbell.

More details about the new group are expected to be revealed at an announcement scheduled for 10 a.m. ET today.

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa in February 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"We were established to protect regions and to protect minorities," Tannas said. "And this Parliament appears to be built for us to make sure that we have our best game going in the Senate, in order to make sure that governments and whoever they combine to get legislation through are thinking of all the regions, not just one or two."

Tannas told CBC News earlier that he would be willing to offer advice to the Liberal minority government on how to address western alienation, but wouldn't work with the Liberals in any official capacity and would not cross the floor.

Tannas says his focus is on making sure Alberta's interests are advanced and protected.

"That's going to take some action rather than some symbolism," Tannas said.

"I hope the government is earnest in what they said they want to do and they will take the time and spend the energy to actively listen and consider points of view that exist in certain regions of the country."