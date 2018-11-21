Statistics Canada blames guns, gangs as homicide rate hits 10-year high

A new Statistics Canada report says the national homicide rate hit its highest level in a decade last year thanks to a spike in the number of deaths from guns and gang violence.

The report comes weeks after the federal Liberals and Conservatives rolled out competing plans for tackling the rise in gun and gang violence ahead of next year's election.

Statistics Canada says police reported 660 killings across the country last year — 48 more than in 2016 — while the overall homicide rate rose to 1.8 for every 100,000 people.

That was the highest level since 2009.

Homicide rate increases in British Columbia and Quebec lifted the national rate, according to the report.

The agency blames gangs for a steady increase in gun-related killings, which accounted for about 40 per cent of all homicides last year and which reached their highest rate in 25 years.

Statistics Canada also says the gradual shift toward more handgun-related deaths continued last year as the weapons accounted for 60 per cent of firearm-related homicides.

The report also highlights a growing number of homicides in rural areas.

In 2017, police services reported 148 homicide victims in rural areas of Canada, up from the year before.

The agency said that represents 22 per cent of all homicides nationwide, even though people living in rural areas accounted for just 16 per cent of the Canadian population.

About a quarter of homicide victims in Canada are Indigenous, despite the fact that Indigenous Canadians make up just five per cent of the population.