Proportion of immigrants, permanent residents hits record, making up 23% of population: census

Peter Zimonjic · CBC News ·
A group of Filipino women smile and pose for a photograph. One woman holds a bouquet of flowers.
Erlinda Tan, fourth from the right, celebrates with friends from the Edmonton Filipino community after her citizenship ceremony at Canada Place in February 2015. (Submitted by Erlinda Tan)

Almost a quarter of people who call Canada home were or have been an immigrant or a permanent resident, making up the largest proportion of the population in the country's history, according to new census data released by Statistics Canada.

According to the 2021 census data, 8.3 million people, or 23 per cent of the population, fit into this category, topping the previous record of 22.3 per cent in 1921.

The newly released numbers also mean that the percentage of immigrants and permanent residents in Canada is at a higher level than in any other G7 country. 

"If these trends continue, based on Statistics Canada's recent population projections, immigrants could represent from 29.1 per cent to 34 per cent of the population of Canada by 2041,"  the report said. 

