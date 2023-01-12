Sports integrity commissioner deems majority of complaints inadmissible in 1st annual report

The newly created Office of the Sport Integrity Commission (OSIC) has deemed a majority of complaints it received since it opened last year as inadmissible.

In its first annual report, OSIC said it received 193 complaints since it first began receiving them in June 2022.

But only 66 of those complaints were judged to be admissible, while another nine were still awaiting a determination.

The remaining 118 complaints, more than 60 per cent, were turned away.

"We observed a broad range of participants concerned by alleged prohibited behaviours reported in year one," Sarah-Eve Pelletier, the sport integrity commissioner, said in a statement. "This speaks strongly to the necessary concerted efforts regarding safe sport."

Pelletier was appointed the country's first sport integrity commissioner amid a wave of former and current athletes pointing to toxic cultures in their sport and demanding change.

OSIC said the 118 claims that were inadmissible were dismissed because they didn't fall under the office's jurisdiction.

In order for a sports organization to fall under OSIC's jurisdiction, it must be a signatory to its safe sport policies — though the office can dismiss a claim for other reasons, such as the complainant not providing adequate information.

These graphs breaks down the complaints that the Office of the Sport Integriy Commissioner deemed admissble this year. Forty per cent of the complaints lodged invovled a coach. (Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner)

OSIC has seen an uptick in the percentage of complaints it has admitted. Early reports showed the office admitted 25 per cent in the first quarter and 33 per cent in the second quarter, citing jurisdictional reasons for the low percentage.

In response to the wave of scandals, former sports minister Pascale St-Onge threatened to withhold money from federally funded sports organizations that didn't sign on with OSIC by April 1.

Complaints against coaches, board members

OSIC reports it now has 86 signatories, including Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada, which have been headliners for problems.

"When a complaint is inadmissible, the OSIC aims to accompany the person who came forward identifying alternative services that may be available to them," the annual report said.

An alternative reporting option was identified in half the cases and a referral made in 38 per cent of the inadmissible cases, the report notes.

Of the cases that were admitted by OSIC, one in four dealt with complaints of psychological maltreatment and 17 per cent dealt with issues of sexual assault.

Forty per cent of the admitted complaints were lodged against coaches, and a further 17 per cent were made against organization board members.

Of the admitted case, 13 have resulted in "provisional measures" or temporary consequences. There has been only one final finding of a violation that resulted in a sanction thus far.