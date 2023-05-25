Johnston hired 'crisis communications' firm as he prepared report on foreign interference

David Johnston, Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference, has hired a firm specializing in crisis communications to support him — and taxpayers are footing the bill, CBC News has learned.

Valérie Gervais, a spokesperson for Johnston, confirmed that the former governor general, appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to investigate foreign interference in Canadian politics, first retained Navigator at the start of his mandate as special rapporteur to provide "communications advice and support."

Navigator offers a range of communications services, including "reputation recovery" and "narrative and messaging." Its slogan is, "When you can't afford to lose."

Hockey Canada hired the firm to help it through the fallout from its handling of sexual abuse allegations and use of players' registration fees to quietly pay out settlements. A Hockey Canada executive confirmed the organization paid Navigator more than $1.6 million to guide it through its public relations nightmare.

Before resigning his position, Ottawa's police chief Peter Sloly hired Navigator to help with communications during the convoy protest in Ottawa that shut down the downtown core of the capital for more than three weeks.

Police enforce an injunction against protesters taking part in the convoy protest in Ottawa on Feb. 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Navigator's work for Johnston has included drafting press releases, preparing him for interviews, analyzing news media reports and social media and providing logistical support for the release of his first report on foreign interference, Gervais said in a written statement sent to CBC News.

"Navigator has had no involvement in [Johnston's] investigation or the development of his conclusions, and has not been privy to any classified materials," she wrote.

Johnston is set to appear for three hours before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday to discuss his report on foreign interference by China's government.

The House of Commons passed an NDP motion earlier this week, with Conservative and Bloc Québécois support, calling on Johnston to step down from his high-profile role.

CBC News asked for an estimate of how much taxpayers are paying for Navigator's services to Johnston. His office has not answered that question.

"In accordance with the Terms of Reference and Treasury Board policies, the Independent Special Rapporteur is authorized to incur necessary expenses to conduct an independent review," Gervais wrote.

"These services were retained in accordance with Treasury Board policies, and are subject to any necessary disclosures."

Along with Navigator, Johnston also hired the Ottawa-based communications company RKESTRA to provide "media relations support" related to the release of his first report.

RKESTRA's website currently lists Gervais as the founder and CEO of the company.

Her LinkedIn profile says she has a "decade and a half of experience advising high-profile employers." She worked as a spokesperson at Rideau Hall in 2019 when Julie Payette was governor general — before Payette resigned in 2021 in the wake of a report that found she presided over a toxic workplace.

Gervais was also press secretary to then-justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould in 2016.

Johnston also hired the international law firm Torys LLP to provide "legal, investigative and drafting support," wrote Gervais.

WATCH: Trudeau continues to defend David Johnston's appointment

Trudeau sticking with Johnston as opposition demands his ouster Duration 2:04 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says parties are playing partisan games off the back of David Johnston's appointment as special rapporteur on foreign interference, and reiterated Johnston's impartiality and engagement with different federal parties throughout his political career.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner tweeted that she's going to file an order paper question "immediately to see if taxpayers are paying" for Navigator's services.

Filing an Order Paper Question immediately to see if taxpayers are paying for this. <a href="https://t.co/VVGiSllX2Q">https://t.co/VVGiSllX2Q</a> —@MichelleRempel

Opposition critics have claimed Johnston's appointment is tainted due to his connections to the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation and the prime minister's family. Johnston has said the family connection is overstated, while the Conservatives have called him a "ski buddy" and "personal friend" of Trudeau.

Trudeau said Friday he's committed to keeping Johnston in his role and looks forward to public hearings Johnston is expected to hold in the coming months before releasing his final report this fall.