2 special forces members under investigation for allegedly taking part in convoy protest

Two members of the military's elite special forces unit are under investigation for their alleged involvement in the convoy protest in Ottawa, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.

Maj.-Gen Steve Boivin, commander of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, said the first case came to the attention of senior leaders on Feb. 1, and the other on Feb. 10.

Both members were already in the process of being released from the Canadian Armed Forces and were supporting the protest "in some form or another," he said.

A source within the special forces, who spoke on condition of confidentiality because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said the two members are part of Joint Task Force 2, also known as JTF2, a special elite unit working in counter-terrorism, protective services and special reconnaissance.

The ties to JTF2 were first reported by the Ottawa Citizen.

"The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) does not condone its members supporting and/or actively taking part in causes that jeopardize the apolitical imperative associated with their functions," Boivin said in a statement.

"If the allegations are accurate, this is wrong and it goes against CAF values and ethics."

Boivins said he's aware of a third member supporting the protest who is not CANSOFCOM member and has notified their leadership.

On Friday, the Canadian Armed Forces confirmed it was investigating an officer in New Brunswick after he called for other military members and police to rise up over vaccination and pandemic restrictions.

Maj. Stephen Chledowski spoke in uniform in a seven-minute video Thursday, describing government actions during the pandemic as tyranny. He went on to describe vaccination for COVID-19 as "genocide" and said public health were being imposed by "government traitors."

A spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces said the case is under review and the Canadian Armed Forces will be "taking appropriate action," adding that "a hallmark of our democracy is the principle that the military is accountable to our duly elected officials."