Liberal MP Anthony Rota elected Speaker of the House of Commons

Liberal MP Anthony Rota has been chosen as the new Speaker of the House of Commons, beating four other candidates to secure the coveted job — including the incumbent.

MPs cast their ballots this morning before the speech from the throne as Parliament returned for its 43rd session following October's federal election.

After taking the chair, the Nipissing-Timiskaming MP thanked his House colleagues and family and choked up while talking about the honour of serving as the first Speaker of Italian descent.

Rota beat his caucus colleague Geoff Regan, the MP for Halifax West, who was elected Speaker after the 2015 federal election when the Liberals had a majority government.

Two Conservative MPs — Joël Godin, who represents the Quebec riding of Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier, and Bruce Stanton, who represents Simcoe North in Ontario — put their names forward to sit in the big chair. The NDP's Ontario MP Carol Hughes, who represents Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, was also a candidate.

Liberal MP Anthony Rota speaks about the role he would play as speaker if elected during the election of a new Speaker in the House of Commons Thursday December 5, 2019 in Ottawa.. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Rota and Hughes both served as assistant deputy Speakers in the last Parliament, while Stanton served as deputy Speaker over the same period.

The position comes with considerable perks, including an $85,500 top-up to an MP's $178,900 salary.

It also comes with an apartment on Parliament Hill, an official residence at Kingsmere in Chelsea, Que., and an office budget of $1.2 million that includes up to $196,091 for hospitality and a car.

The day began with the clerk of the House of Commons calling on the longest-serving current MP — right now, that's the Bloc's Louis Plamondon — to take the Speaker's chair and become the "presiding officer."

Plamondon then named the candidates. Each got five minutes to speak before MPs voted, using a single preferential ballot system.

In his speech, Rota promised to serve all MPs and said he would be open to hearing all ideas on how to improve proceedings.