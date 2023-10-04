Speaker Fergus says he's not resigning after MPs question his impartiality

House Speaker Greg Fergus says he doesn't intend to resign, despite two opposition parties calling for him to step down.

Both the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois say they want Fergus to resign for appearing in a video shown at the Ontario Liberal leadership convention last weekend.

In the video, Fergus paid tribute to former Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser. The video was recorded in the Speaker's office while Fergus was wearing his Speaker's robes.

WATCH | Speaker Fergus says he won't resign: House of Commons Speaker 'will not be resigning' over Liberal video Duration 0:26 As the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois call for him to step down for appearing in a video played at the Ontario Liberal leadership convention, Speaker Greg Fergus tells CBC's Katie Simpson in Washington, D.C., that he won’t resign, saying he plans to demonstrate fairness and impartiality.

MPs spent a chunk of time Tuesday afternoon debating the wording of a motion that would refer the issue to committee. The motion itself is likely to pass as the four major parties have all said they support the idea.

Fergus said he intends to allow that process to play out.

"There's a process that's been set out by the House and we'll follow that process," Fergus told CBC News on Tuesday night.

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, who put forward the motion, said again Tuesday his party thinks Fergus needs to step down.

"We've made our position very clear. At this point, I don't see how the Speaker can stay on," Scheer said. "Until he makes his own decision, we have to use the existing tools that are there for us."

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Tuesday that Fergus "failed" to maintain his impartiality by appearing in the video.

"He cannot stay," Blanchet told reporters. "It should be fixed as soon as possible for it not to become a distraction in Parliament."

Asked how he can continue in the job when two opposition parties say they've lost confidence in his impartiality, Fergus said he's committed to demonstrating "fairness."

"The best way to do it is to show them and to demonstrate fairness and impartiality in getting the job done," he said.

Before the motion was debated Tuesday, Government House Leader Karina Gould said she has confidence in Fergus. After the motion was tabled, a spokesperson for Gould's office later said the government supports the issue being studied at committee.

MPs are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a proposed Conservative amendment to the motion that would see the committee report back by mid-December. After that vote, they will continue debating the main issue. It's not clear how long that will take.

Fergus in Washington for pre-planned trip

Fergus spoke to CBC from Washintgon, where he is taking part in a pre-planned trip.

A spokesperson for Fergus's office confirmed to CBC News that the trip had been planned for "weeks" and that he would be meeting with diplomats and elected officials. Fergus has recused himself from overseeing any debate related to his video.

On Monday, Fergus apologized for the fact that the video was used at a partisan event, but maintained that it was meant to be a tribute to a friend of more than 30 years. He said he was told the video would be played during an "intimate party."

WATCH | Power Panel discusses calls for Fergus' resignation: MPs debate whether House Speaker broke the rules as opposition call for his resignation Duration 14:09 Opposition MPs are forcing a debate and a vote on whether House Speaker Greg Fergus should face consequences over a tribute video he made for outgoing interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser. Fergus made the video in the Speaker's chamber and in the traditional Speaker's robes. The Power Panel weighs in on whether Fergus broke political impartiality rules as the issue takes over the government's agenda.

At Queen's Park on Monday, Fraser told reporters there was a miscommunication with Fergus's office over when the video would be played.

Fergus was elected Speaker in early October after his predecessor, Liberal MP Anthony Rota, stepped down amid controversy.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa in September, Rota recognized in the House of Commons a man who had served in a voluntary unit created by the Nazis to help fight the Soviet Union during the Second World War.