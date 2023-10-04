Speaker Greg Fergus 'deeply sorry' for controversial video, vows to regain MPs' trust

Embattled Speaker Greg Fergus said he made a "serious mistake" filming a video for the Ontario Liberal convention, a move that spurred calls for his resignation from a role that's meant to be impartial.

"I am deeply sorry. I want to reassure members that nothing like this will ever happen again," he told the House of Commons Friday morning.

Fergus has been at the centre of controversy since the beginning of the month after filming a 105-second video — in his office, wearing his Speaker's robes — paying tribute to John Fraser, the outgoing interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

His Friday comments from the Speaker's chair come the day after most MPs on the House of Commons committee looking into his actions recommended he face disciplinary action. The committee also called on Fergus to apologize in the House and pay a fine.

Speaker apologizes to House again, says he'll work to regain trust. House Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to the House of Commons Friday, one day after a report examining his partisan video was issued, and he pledged to "spare no expense" to regain the trust of those who wanted him replaced.

But the decision was not unanimous. Conservative and Bloc Québécois committee members demanded that Fergus resign, arguing that he had lost the confidence of both parties.

In Canada, Speakers are supposed to significantly limit their partisan activities once they take office. A Speaker does not attend party caucus meetings, vote in the House (except in the event of a tie) or participate in debate.

"To those members who have generously extended me a second chance to serve as Speaker, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart," Fergus said.

"To those members who are opposed to the second chance, let me say I can understand your point of view and I will spare no effort to regain your trust."

Fergus previously told MPs on the procedure and house affairs committee that he made the video while dashing between two meetings. He said the video was meant to be a personal message for Fraser, a longtime friend, and was never supposed to have been shown in public.

In his Friday address, Fergus said his office will implement "a more rigorous communication protocol to protect the neutral role of the Speaker." He also said he will make sure future requests are subject to "intense scrutiny."

"It is essential that the Speaker be impartial and nonpartisan. In every act, every gesture, and every appearance" he said.

"I accept full responsibilities for my actions."

The Conservatives called the apology "absolutely meaningless."

"Greg Fergus is unfit to serve as an impartial Speaker of the House of Commons," said Sebastian Skamski, director of media relations for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in a media statement.

"He must resign to bring impartiality and fairness back to the Speaker's chair."

Conservatives raise new allegation

Shortly after the committee report was tabled on Thursday, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer told the Commons he had evidence Fergus participated in a partisan event in November.

Scheer later distributed to the media copies of an Instagram post by Sophie Chatel, Liberal MP for Pontiac, in which she said she participated in a partisan event with Fergus and André Fortin, a Quebec MNA.

A translation of the Facebook post inviting people to the Nov. 16 event describes it as a "Cocktail with André Fortin" and says that "activists from our constituency" will "discuss our region, our party and your priorities."

The Speaker's office issued a statement saying Fergus's attendance at Fortin's mixer preceded the introduction of the "new protocol which mandates consultation with the clerk," and that the evening was a "free event" in the Speakers' riding.

NDP suggests Scheer also violated Speaker rules

Also on Thursday, the NDP brought forward three examples it argues shows Scheer also participated in partisan Conservative fundraising events while he was Speaker from June 2, 2011, to Dec. 2, 2015.

The first shared event was an August 2011 skeet shoot and dinner in Regina at a cost of $125 per person, or $50 for the dinner only. The event billed then-agriculture minister Gerry Ritz, who represented the Saskatchewan riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster, as the special guest.

The second event — another shoot and skeet fundraiser — took place in June 2014 and charged $175 per person, or $85 for the dinner only. The third event took place in June 2015, with similar tickets prices.

Skamski argued the situations are different because Fergus was attending a fundraiser for a "Liberal colleague, not in his riding," while Scheer was raising money for his own individual re-election "under a year, and then a year and change, from an election period."

The 2011 shoot-and-skeet fundraiser with Ritz took place three weeks after Scheer was elected Speaker.

"This is not an acceptable activity for any Speaker to be involved in," said NDP House Leader Peter Julian.

"The precedent Mr. Scheer has set is that it's OK to have partisan fundraisers with the Speaker involved ... It's not acceptable for anybody."