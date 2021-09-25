Michael Spavor, Michael Kovrig on flight returning to Canada: Trudeau
Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are returning to Canada nearly three years after they were arrested in China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday evening.
More to come
