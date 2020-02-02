Social issues take over Tory leadership race | Sunday Scrum
Erin O'Toole and Rick Peterson formally entered the Conservative leadership race this week, as social issues were once again thrust into the spotlight following controversial comments made by Ontario MP and prospective leadership candidate Derek Sloan.
Social Sharing
Erin O'Toole and Rick Peterson formally entered the Conservative leadership race this week, as social issues were once again thrust into the spotlight following controversial comments made by Ontario MP and prospective leadership candidate Derek Sloan. 10:31