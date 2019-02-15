Did SNC-Lavalin play a role in the last cabinet shuffle? 'Wide range of factors' did, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the door to more questions this morning about his meetings with former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould in the fall about the SNC-Lavalin prosecution and his reasons for shuffling her out of that role.

Trudeau said Wilson-Raybould, who resigned from cabinet earlier this week, asked him if he was going to offer direction following "many discussions" his government was having about the Quebec engineering firm's fraud and bribery case, including with Quebec premiers, MPs and the company's representatives.

"There were many discussions going on, which is why Jody Wilson-Raybould asked me if I was directing her or going to direct her to take a particular decision and I of course said no, that it was her decision to make and I expected her to make it," Trudeau told reporters during a BlackBerry funding announcement in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata.

"Obviously as a government we take very seriously our responsibility of standing up for jobs, of protecting jobs, of growing the economy, of making sure that there are good jobs right across the country as there are with SNC-Lavalin, but as we do that we always need to make sure we're standing up for the rule of law and protecting the independence of our justice system."

Since the story broke in the Globe and Mail late last week, Trudeau has denied Wilson-Raybould, who was moved into the Veterans Affairs portfolio last month, was pressured to tell the director of public prosecutions to make what's called a "deferred prosecution agreement" to avoid taking SNC-Lavalin to trial on bribery and fraud charges in relation to contracts in Libya.

Trudeau said that last cabinet shuffle was triggered by former Treasury Board President Scott Brison's sudden resignation at Christmas.

"If Scott Brison had not stepped down from cabinet, Jody Wilson-Raybould would still be minister of justice and attorney general," he said.

But when pressed if the SNC-Lavalin affair played a role in reassigning Wilson-Raybould out of the justice role, he said there are a "wide range of factors" to consider.

"Anytime one makes a decision to shift members of cabinet, there always a wide range of factors that go into making that decision," Trudeau said.

He also wouldn't answer questions about what Wilson-Raybould told him when she tendered her resignation, just that he accepts her decision even if he doesn't understand it.

When asked if Wilson-Raybould might have interpreted his comments as undue pressure, he repeated that it was her responsibility to raise those concerns.

"If the minister or anyone else felt undue pressure or felt that we were not living up to our own high standards of defence of the rule of law and our judicial system and judicial independence, it was their responsibility to come forward."