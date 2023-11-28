Premier Smith says feds asked her to sign NDA to view emissions cap plan

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal government asked her and her team to sign a non-disclosure agreement before examining a preview copy of Ottawa's oil and gas emissions cap framework.

"They asked us if we'd be prepared to sign a non-disclosure agreement and then tell us what they're going to impose on us," Smith said in an interview airing Wednesday on CBC News Network's Power Politics.

"Does that sound like cooperative federalism to you? Because it sure doesn't sound like it to me," she told host David Cochrane.

Smith is in Dubai for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP28.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is also in Dubai. He's expected to announce Canada's emissions cap plan before the conference ends next week.

Citing government sources, the Canadian Press reports the plan will be unveiled Thursday. Ottawa plans to implement a cap-and-trade framework as early as 2026, the sources told CP.

A federal government official told CBC News it's normal government practice to ask stakeholders to sign non-disclosure agreements before allowing them to examine anything as significant as the emissions cap plan.

Smith — who has said her government will oppose the pending regulations — told CBC News she didn't sign the agreement. Asked why she thought she was asked to sign the agreement, she said Ottawa "doesn't respect our jurisdiction."

"This is something that is so important, has such a major impact on the development of our resources, that they should be working collaboratively with us," she said.