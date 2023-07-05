Alberta Premier Smith says she feels 'vindicated' after CBC posts editor's note on Coutts stories

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she feels "vindicated" after CBC News added an editor's note to stories that previously reported, citing sources, her office directly emailed Crown prosecutors about criminal cases against participants in the 2022 Coutts, Alta., protests that blockaded the Canada-U.S. border.

The editor's note says that following a review of its journalism, the sources could not confirm the existence of the alleged emails between her office and prosecutors. CBC News said sources still insisted prosecutors felt political pressure regarding the cases.

"Journalism is an integral part of our society and all I've ever asked for is fair, accurate and balanced coverage," Smith said in a tweet on Wednesday .

"I've been vindicated, as has my office," she said.

In a story published in January , CBC News reported that Crown prosecutors felt political pressure from the premier's office related to their assessment and prosecution of cases linked to the blockades at Coutts. The story referred to emails allegedly sent from the premier's office to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

Following an investigation into the matter , Alberta's ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler said she found "no evidence of such an email" and concluded that no one from the premier's office directly emailed prosecutors about any of the cases.

Trussler did conclude, however, that Smith contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act by talking to then-justice minister Tyler Shandro about one of the cases — an action for which Smith apologized .

Following Trussler's report, CBC News went back and re-interviewed sources. Those sources could not confirm the existence of direct emails but insisted that prosecutors felt political pressure.

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Jan. 31, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CBC News has removed references to direct contact by email in the original story and added an editor's note to signal that change.

"CBC News regrets reporting direct contact by email," the note reads.

An earlier editorial note added the day after the original story was published specified that CBC News had not seen copies of the alleged emails.

Since the story was published in January, Smith has denied the existence of the alleged emails. She threatened to sue CBC if it didn't retract the story and apologize.

"I have been clear that neither I, nor anyone within my staff, have contacted any Crown prosecutors, as has been alleged," Smith said at a news conference in April.

In Wednesday's tweet, Smith said she now considers the matter "closed."

In a December interview with Rebel News, Smith questioned whether pursuing the Coutts cases was in the public interest and if there was a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

"I've put it to the prosecutors and I've asked them to do a review of the cases with those two things in mind. And I'm hopeful that we'll see a true turning of the page," she said.

In a leaked phone conversation from January between Smith and Artur Pawlowski — a controversial Calgary street pastor who was facing charges in relation to the Coutts protests — Smith said she already had been having "almost weekly" communications with justice department officials.

During the phone call, Smith also said that the rules confine her to asking those officials about only two things: the reasonable likelihood of convictions and whether proceeding would be in the public interest.

Preacher Artur Pawlowski addresses media and supporters outside the Lethbridge courthouse on May 2, 2023 after he was found guilty on three counts in relation to inciting the Coutts border blockade. (Ose Irete/CBC)

In the recording, Smith assured Pawlowski she would continue to push his case internally.

Smith denied that she or her office engaged in any inappropriate conduct after the recording was leaked.

"As I have previously stated, I had my staff work with the Ministry of Justice to determine if anything could be done to grant amnesty for those charged with non-violent, non-firearms COVID-related charges," Smith said in a tweet citing CBC's reporting about the leaked phone call.

"As also indicated previously in multiple interviews, I received a legal brief from the Ministry of Justice recommending against pursuing amnesty further as several matters involving this issue were and still are before the courts. I have followed that advice."

In May, Pawlowski was found guilty of mischief for encouraging truckers to continue blocking the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts during the 2022 protest.