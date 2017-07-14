6 federal party leaders face off in tonight's English debate

The six federal party leaders are in Gatineau, Que., tonight where they are facing off against one another in a two-hour English-language debate.

Tonight's event is the only debate with all six party leaders being held in English and is featuring Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier.

CBC.ca is carrying the debate live from the Canadian Museum of History beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The leaders are battling it out over five topics that include: affordability and economic insecurity, environment and energy, Indigenous issues, leadership in Canada and on the world stage and polarization around human rights and immigration.

The debate is being broken down into five segments, each built around one of the featured topics. The segments are differing from past debates by featuring a question from a voter, a question from a moderator, one leader questioning another and two leaders facing off against each another.

The leaders each have less than 20 minutes of air time to make their personal pitch to voters while fending off attacks from their opponents.

There are five moderators for tonight's debate: the CBC's Rosemary Barton, CTV's Lisa LaFlamme, Dawna Friesen from Global News, HuffPost Canada's Althia Raj and the Toronto Star's Susan Delacourt.