Ottawa to unveil list of single-use plastics to be banned next year

The federal government is expected to reveal this morning which single-use plastics will be covered by a national ban coming into effect next year.

Ahead of the 2019 election, the Liberals promised they'd seek to ban plastic versions of a number of products by 2021, a commitment that was reiterated during last month's speech from the throne.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is expected to name which products are on that list at 10:30 a.m. ET. CBC News will carry it live online.

The ban, which follows some local bans on single-use plastics, is happening under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, which required a scientific assessment of the problem first.

That report, released in January, said that in 2016, 29,000 tonnes of plastic garbage, the equivalent of about 2.3 billion single-use plastic water bottles, ended up as litter in Canada — on beaches, in parks, in lakes and even in the air.

The report looked at the impact of all types of plastics and points to evidence that macroplastics — pieces bigger than 5 mm — are hurting wildlife. Dead birds were found with plastic in their intestines, whales had washed up on shore with stomachs full of plastic (including flip flops and nylon ropes) and in one case, an emaciated turtle was found with plastic in its digestive tract, notes the study.

The evidence was less clear about the harmful impacts for people and wildlife of ingesting microplastics, and the scientists recommended further study.

At the time, Wilkinson said the evidence on the effect of macroplastics was enough to go ahead with the ban.