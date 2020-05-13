Singh condemns Trudeau's silence over Trump's 'reprehensible' actions
'His silence reveals hypocrisy,' NDP leader says of PM's response to U.S. president's threat to call military
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's failure to call out the "reprehensible" actions of U.S. President Donald Trump as protests escalate over anti-black racism.
"His silence reveals hypocrisy," Singh said during a news conference in Ottawa Wednesday.
When asked Tuesday to comment on Trump's threat to use military force against protesters demonstrating against the death of African American George Floyd in police custody, Trudeau paused for 21 seconds before giving a carefully worded response.
He avoided criticizing the president directly, instead speaking more broadly of social "injustices."
WATCH | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses when asked about Trump's response to protests:
"We all watch in horror and consternation at what is going on in the United States," he said. "It is a time to pull people together ... it is a time to listen. It is a time to learn, when injustices continue despite progress over years and decades."
Singh said that's not good enough. He said for too long people have been "passive bystanders," enabling hate and racism to flourish. People in positions of power, such as the prime minister, must lead by example, he said.
"The prime minister of Canada has to call out the hatred and racism happening just south of the border, and if the prime minister can't do that, how can everyday people be expected to stand up?" Singh said.
Singh said Trump's actions are "reprehensible" and are serving to inflame tensions in the U.S.
WATCH | U.S. President Donald Trump says tougher response to protests is needed:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.